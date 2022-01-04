Colburnwrestle15.jpg

River Valley High School senior heavyweight wrestler Josh Colburn (top) pins his opponent in the 195-pound match at the two-day No Guts No Glory tournament hosted by Natomas last week.

The River Valley High varsity wrestling squad ended the 2021 calendar year with its biggest test to date when it traveled to Natomas for a 73-school, eight-mat, three-building No Guts No Glory tournament over two days last week.

“This tournament was a two-day, all levels competition. Initially slated to be a 30-school tournament, the cancellation of a major Nevada tournament turned this into a 73-school meat grinder,” RV head coach Jason Ramos said in a statement. “This was by far the biggest tournament we have competed at this season.” 

A number of Falcon grapplers placed in the top 10 in their weight class, led by fourth-place finisher Ahmad Wahedi in the 170-pound division. Wahedi went 4-2 in the 32-athlete bracket. 

In the 120-pound division, Danny Arellano finished 4-2 to claim fifth in the 32-person tournament. 

In the heavyweight divisions, state-ranked Josh Colburn placed sixth overall with a 4-3 mark in the 195-pound, 32-person tournament. 

Colburn is ranked 36th in the 220-pound division, according to California Wrestler. Updated rankings are scheduled to be  released later today (Wednesday).

RV’s Joey Colburn placed in the top eight in the 220-pound weight class last week with a 3-2 record.

Several Falcon wrestlers, who were eliminated on day one, returned to place in the consolation tournament, Ramos said. 

Max Hope was second in the 113-pound class, Mohammad Safa placed second at 138, Andreaz Hay won the 145-pound division, Bryce Lawton was runner-up at 195 and Alex Ponce placed first in the heavyweight class. 

RV will travel to Chico High to compete in the return of the Joe Rios Memorial on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Yuba City also competed at No Guts No Glory, but results were unavailable by the publication date. 

