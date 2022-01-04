The River Valley High varsity wrestling squad ended the 2021 calendar year with its biggest test to date when it traveled to Natomas for a 73-school, eight-mat, three-building No Guts No Glory tournament over two days last week.
“This tournament was a two-day, all levels competition. Initially slated to be a 30-school tournament, the cancellation of a major Nevada tournament turned this into a 73-school meat grinder,” RV head coach Jason Ramos said in a statement. “This was by far the biggest tournament we have competed at this season.”
A number of Falcon grapplers placed in the top 10 in their weight class, led by fourth-place finisher Ahmad Wahedi in the 170-pound division. Wahedi went 4-2 in the 32-athlete bracket.
In the 120-pound division, Danny Arellano finished 4-2 to claim fifth in the 32-person tournament.
In the heavyweight divisions, state-ranked Josh Colburn placed sixth overall with a 4-3 mark in the 195-pound, 32-person tournament.
Colburn is ranked 36th in the 220-pound division, according to California Wrestler. Updated rankings are scheduled to be released later today (Wednesday).
RV’s Joey Colburn placed in the top eight in the 220-pound weight class last week with a 3-2 record.
Several Falcon wrestlers, who were eliminated on day one, returned to place in the consolation tournament, Ramos said.
Max Hope was second in the 113-pound class, Mohammad Safa placed second at 138, Andreaz Hay won the 145-pound division, Bryce Lawton was runner-up at 195 and Alex Ponce placed first in the heavyweight class.
RV will travel to Chico High to compete in the return of the Joe Rios Memorial on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
Yuba City also competed at No Guts No Glory, but results were unavailable by the publication date.