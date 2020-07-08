Golf is a sport played largely in isolation most of the time anyway, so when COVID-19 hit this past March ending high school spring sports prematurely and putting its future in jeopardy, Guramrit Ghoman looked to what he could control.
That is simply himself.
“I was able to play outside tournaments,” said the River Valley High senior golfer. “ There are so many opportunities outside of high school that are a bigger deal.”
Ghoman, back on June 29, finished in the top seven of the Peach Tree Golf & Country Club qualifying round for the California Amateur Championship, earning a spot at the Torrey Pines state tournament beginning July 27.
Ghoman is the third River Valley golfer in as many years to earn a trip to the state amateur, the other two going to play division I golf.
Ghoman also aspires to play at the next level, so he’s taking the next step in his journey extremely seriously. He will be one of 156 golfers hitting the links later this month at the 109th edition of the tournament, which dates back to 1912 and has been home to some of PGA’s finest.
Ghoman said a top 32 finish gets him into match play, which he said is essentially a March Madness-style tournament.
Ghoman, who played just four matches for River Valley prior to the shutdown of prep sports due to coronavirus, said not long after COVID upended daily life did he craft a backup plan for his future.
“I get here (Peach Tree) anywhere from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and chip putt and hit balls … I play a lot of golf,” Ghoman said. “It is by myself and I can play everyday. Even if I had zoom meetings for school I could do them at the course.”
The only difference, he said, between solo and team workouts is the team brings more competition.
However, what he lost in competition Ghoman will quickly get back in a few weeks when he is hitting the links in La Jolla against some of California’s best.