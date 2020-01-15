It’s not everyday that a high school athletic department gets to boast about one if its athletes signing to a Division I program. That was the case on Wednesday evening at River Valley High when track and field star John Kroeger inked his commitment to continue his athletic career at Stanford University.
“It’s a dream come true for sure. It is a big relief to kind of get this over with, but I’m also very excited to know that Stanford will be my next chapter,” Kroeger said.
With his mother Marie coaching him from a young age, Kroeger has been around the track and field environment since day one.
“He’s always had a special skill set, but that’s not to down play his work ethic, “Marie Kroeger said. “He has worked relentlessly every offseason to better himself and it’s shown,” she added.
Known for his success in the long jump as well as the 200 and 100 meter races, Kroeger is also known to many for his academic determination.
Kroeger scored a perfect 36 on the ACT while also holding a 4.6 GPA.
According to River Valley athletic director, Phil McCaulley, the Falcon senior is going to be the valedictorian of his class.
“He’s the epitome of what it means to be a student athlete, he shows everyone that you can successful in both,” McCaulley said. “His hard work and never-quit mentality is shown everyday by the results he gets,” he added.
With an offer from a college like Stanford, it usually means that an athlete had a few other schools on his mind. For Kroeger, it was 20-plus.
“It was sort of overwhelming at times, but I was able to narrow it down,” Kroeger said. “I think what really made Stanford stick out is there blend of success in both athletics and academics. That really spoke to me and that’s ultimately why I chose them in the end,” he added.
Kroeger’s best marks include: 100 meter: 10.84; 200 meter: 21.94 and long jump: 23’9.5”.
During his junior campaign as a long jumper, Kroeger was crowned champion of the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet and finished in third place at the California State Championship Meet.
Though the excitement is through the roof for Stanford, Kroeger is already preparing for his senior season ahead.
“It’s nice to check this off the list so I can start to get ready for this spring.”