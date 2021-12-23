The River Valley High wrestling team locked arms with rival Yuba City Wednesday in a Capital Valley Conference match on the campus of RV.
The Falcons were able to take control early with pins in five of the first eight matches to grab a commanding 33-9 lead, en route to a 57-21 win over YC.
RV improved to 2-1 in CVC duals and 3-1 overall. Up next for the Falcons and Honkers is a trip to Natomas beginning at 9 a.m. Dec. 29 for the No Guts No Glory two-day tournament.
After dropping the first match via a decision at 106 pounds, RV bounced back when Max Hope pinned Jaskaran Singh in 28 seconds to pull in front, 6-3.
Daniel Arellano followed with a pin at 120 pounds over Melissa Tejada to round out the light weight divisions.
In the middle weights, RV’s Brendan Longren and Yaqoob Safa collected back-to-back pins at 138 and 145 pounds to pull away even further. At 152, Falcon grappler Andreaz Hay beat the first-period buzzer by pinning YC’s Brock Hanson at 1 minute, 57 seconds and ballooning the advantage to 33-6.
YC tried to fight back in the heavier weights with a forfeit at 182 and a pin from Preston Bowles in the 195-pound match.
RV’s Josh Colburn answered YC’s submission with a pin at 220, upping his record on the year to 12-2.
Colburn is currently ranked No. 33 in the state in his weight class, according to The California Wrestler rankings.
RV’s Alex Ponce won the last match of the night at 285.