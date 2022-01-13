Another indoor sporting event is being put on hold due to a COVID-19-related issue after the Inderkum High School varsity boys basketball team had to pull out of Thursday’s road tilt at River Valley (Yuba City), according to a statement released by Inderkum Athletic Director Jake Messina Thursday morning.
The statement by Messina read in part, “We need to get the games that were to be played this week rescheduled. We will play (freshman) and (junior varsity) against River Valley tonight (Thursday) and also (freshman) and JV at Antelope.”
Messina indicated via email that a reschedule date is in the works.
RV Athletic Director Phil McCaulley confirmed on Thursday that it was a COVID-related issue on Inderkum’s side.
The latest postponement comes at a time when the mid-valley is dealing with many COVID-related issues with its winter sports teams. RV is at least the fourth school in the area to suffer a postponement in the last week.
Other postponements happening at Marysville, Lindhurst and Yuba City were also confirmed to be COVID-related changes to the week’s schedule.
Effective Wednesday, Marysville and Lindhurst have been shut down from participating in all indoor sports until at least Jan. 24 due to a rise in COVID transmissions among students and staff, according to multiple statements released by Marysville Joint Unified School District administration officials.
Colusa, on Wednesday, moved to a league-only schedule for the foreseeable future due to a rise in COVID cases at its school.
Colusa Athletic Director Eric Lay said Wednesday that basketball rosters have been diminished due to an uptick in transmission at multiple schools in the area.
Prep girls basketball
Yuba City varsity will play its next game, scheduled for 7 p.m. today (Friday) at Roseville, in front of a limited attendance that will have to purchase online tickets due to a change from Roseville Unified District administration.
Roseville Athletic Director Emily Dodds said administration is putting a cap on attendance for all indoor events moving forward.
“We’ve capped our online tickets for indoor events at 450 to hold to the mandate of no more than 500 people,” Dodds said in a statement Wednesday.
Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3I9i0Sd.
Dodds said the school will have QR codes ready for scanning that night.
Yuba City is coming off a 65-39 win at Bella Vista Wednesday to improve to 11-4 overall and 2-1 in Capital Valley Conference play.
Junior Karine Dhaliwal led the way with 27 points, while Emma Geitner added 17 points and 10 rebounds.
YC head coach Dan Hicks was especially pleased with the defense holding BV’s leading scorer to just seven points on Wednesday.
“(She) was held to just seven thanks to a great defensive effort from Pranida Puntaku and Isabel Carillo,” Hicks said.
Faith Christian 69, Buckingham Charter 19
Faith Christian’s Audrey Harris narrowly missed her second triple-double of the season with 42 points, 19 rebounds, and 9 steals, leading the Lions to a commanding road win Tuesday night.
Bailey McCracken added eight points and five rebounds. Angie Ekdawy chipped in six points and 16 rebounds.
The Lions improved to 1-1 in league and will host Valley Christian tonight at 6 p.m. The Faith Christian boys are scheduled to follow at 7:30 p.m. tonight against Valley Christian (Roseville).
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.