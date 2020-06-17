All American Speedway in Roseville has been approved by local and state officials for reopening of operations, beginning with a Test and Tune on Saturday, June 20. With the state moving into stage three of its industry guidance, the speedway was approved for events without spectators.
Saturday’s testing will have limited space available with pre-registration required. The cost is $100 per car and driver and $40 for additional pit passes. All payment and paperwork must be submitted in advance of the practice day to encourage safety and distancing. Practice will run from noon to 4 p.m. with pit gates opening at 11 a.m.
Temperatures will be taken upon entry into the venue and distancing of six feet from others will be required. Trucks, trailers, and cars will be assigned to pit stalls with a minimum of 12 feet between each team as well. Both the registration forms and the complete health guidelines are available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com
2020 marks the 66th year of operations for the All American Speedway.