The small school power out of South Sutter County, East Nicolaus, has won its first four girls volleyball matches of the season, capped by Wednesday’s four-set (22-25, 25-19, 25-9, 25-16) win at Wheatland (6-2) in a cross-section matchup. 

Junior outsider hitter Jadyn Hoffman had 15 kills and 11 digs, increasing her offensive attacking numbers to 817 kills over three years. 

