The small school power out of South Sutter County, East Nicolaus, has won its first four girls volleyball matches of the season, capped by Wednesday’s four-set (22-25, 25-19, 25-9, 25-16) win at Wheatland (6-2) in a cross-section matchup.
Junior outsider hitter Jadyn Hoffman had 15 kills and 11 digs, increasing her offensive attacking numbers to 817 kills over three years.
Addy Tagala, a fellow junior who surpassed 1,000 assists in her first match of the year, collected 25 assists against the Pirates. Tiare Faupula had a near double-double of 11 kills and nine digs.
East Nicolaus, top-50 in the state and No. 3 in the Northern Section in MaxPreps’ computerized rankings, is at Williams Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Perhaps the second-best team in the Sac Valley League, Colusa, took down a pair of upper division foes Marysville in River Valley on back-to-back days.
Against River Valley, Elle Faris had 12 kills to lead the way, while Addison Lay added seven.
River Valley 8, Live Oak 1
Falcons’ No. 1 Valeria Ramirez won in straight sets (6-1, 6-0) – a string of six singles straight-sets wins. No. 2 Annika Thiara (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 Sanah Khalon (6-0, 6-0), No. 4 Samantha Baker (6-0, 6-0), No. 5 Gianna Lapera (6-1, 6-0), and No. 6 Allison Byrne (6-2, 6-0) rounded out RV’s singles play.
In doubles, RV’s No. 1 tandem, Olivia Guth/Mia Gill won 9-8, while No. 3 Alexis Otero/Jasmeen Chauhan prevailed 8-2
Marysville persevered on Thursday Night Football, taking down Natomas at home, 14-8, to move to 2-0 on the year.
Marysville sets up for its trip to East Nicolaus next week for a battle with the Spartans on Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.