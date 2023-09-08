East Nicolaus High junior three-year varsity athlete Jadyn Hoffman finished out the week with 12 kills to help the Spartans stay unbeaten at 9-0 with a three-set sweep (25-15, 25-16, 25-6) of Sac Valley League foe Pierce on Thursday. 

Hoffman, who upped her career kills total to 887 through nine matches, nearly notched a double-double with nine digs on defense. Addy Tagala added 29 assists, increasing her career total to 1,213.

Tags

Recommended for you