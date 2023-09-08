East Nicolaus High junior three-year varsity athlete Jadyn Hoffman finished out the week with 12 kills to help the Spartans stay unbeaten at 9-0 with a three-set sweep (25-15, 25-16, 25-6) of Sac Valley League foe Pierce on Thursday.
Hoffman, who upped her career kills total to 887 through nine matches, nearly notched a double-double with nine digs on defense. Addy Tagala added 29 assists, increasing her career total to 1,213.
Hoffman’s next opportunity to move closer to 1,000 in her career will come Tuesday at home as East Nicolaus puts its unbeaten mark on the line against SVL opponent Durham beginning at 6 p.m.
East Nicolaus travels to Colusa, last year’s league runner-up, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Live Oak 35, Lindhurst 14
The Blazers’ unbeaten streak came to an end Thursday with a 35-14 loss at home to Live Oak. Lindhurst had won its first three games of the season – a trend that had not happened since 2015.
The Blazers (3-1) look to regroup next week when they take on Golden Sierra at home on Sept. 15. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Live Oak improved to 2-0 and will travel to Gridley for the Harvest Bowl beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.
The Lions are led in part this year by Tanner Tillotson, a top-10 offensive player in the Northern Section, according to “NorCalFootball Guys,” which tracks players on both sides weekly through a new metric based on statistical performance, grade level, and team strength of schedule.
Tillotson, leading up to the Lindhurst game, had a 143 “Offensive+” number.
The leaderboard is updated when statistics become available at MaxPreps.com, according to”NorCal Football Guys,” creator Kyle Goings.
The “NorCal Football Guys” can be found on Twitter and Facebook, as well as Google Sites, bit.ly/norcalfbguys.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.