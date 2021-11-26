Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep cross country
Three mid-valley products are running for California Interscholastic Federation state cross country titles today (Saturday) at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Sutter Union High’s Gabrielle Katz and Dara Schmidt will compete in the Division IV girls race at 10 a.m., while Live Oak sophomore Stephan Chapdelaine runs at 10:30 a.m. in D-V.
To follow the mid-valley athletes from home visit https://bit.ly/3l5H2Zn.
Tickets sold online only
Every spectator attending today’s cross country championships must have a ticket to enter the park, according to a CIF news release.
Tickets are sold online only by visiting https://bit.ly/3r7diig.
It’s $10 for general admission, $5 for children (5-plus years old), students and seniors (65 and up).
Children 4 and under are free, according to the release.
Girls basketball
Colusa 37, Gridley 36
The RedHawks took down Gridley on the road to open up its full season earlier this week.
Colusa (1-0) was led by Abby Myers’ 16 points, followed by Reese Roper with 9.
Colusa is back in action Monday at 7 p.m. to take on Central Valley in its home opener.
Boys basketball
Marysville 62, Las Plumas 47
The Indians are off to a 3-0 start following a win over Las Plumas in a tournament championship Wednesday.
Joshua Brown led all scorers with 36 against LP. Khris Bridgers added seven, Ambelique Clarke 6 for Marysville.
The Indians are at Oroville at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Men’s basketball
Yuba College 111, Feather River 76
Jacob Henry poured in a game-high 28 points, while RJ Smith dropped in 25 off the bench as the 49ers eclipsed the century mark in a win over Feather River College on Wednesday.
Jonah Roth added 12 points for Yuba (3-3).
Yuba hosts Shasta at 6 p.m. Tuesday.