Prep girls basketball
Marysville 50,
Valley Christian 40
The Indians won their second straight state playoff game with a road win at Valley Christian, out of San Jose Thursday night.
The win moved 13th-seeded Marysville into the California Interscholastic Federation Northern California edition of the state Division IV Final Four where it will travel to San Anselmo to take on top-seeded San Domenico in one of two NorCal D-IV semifinals on Saturday night at 7 p.m. A win gets to the NorCal final set for March 7 at 7 p.m. at the highest seed.
The other semifinal features No. 6 Hillsdale hosting No. 7 Menlo School.
According to MaxPreps’ live tracker, Marysville (28-5) jumped out to a 11-0 lead in the first quarter and 18-8 after 8 minutes.
Valley Christian (14-14) closed the deficit, but still trailed 28-20 at halftime. Marysville extended its lead to 41-29 in the third and held on for a seven-point edge after 3. The live tracker had Valley Christian not any closer in the fourth, enabling Marysville to come away with its second straight upset win.
Marysville and San Domenico (25-7) will square off for the first time in the MaxPreps era Saturday night.
San Domenico took down No. 8 Pierce, 55-47 in Thursday’s round two of the NorCal state playoffs.
Prep boys basketball
Venture Academy 60, Colusa 43
The road ended for No. 8 Colusa Thursday following a double-digit loss on the road to No. 1 Venture Academy out of Stockton in round two of the California Interscholastic Federation Northern California edition of the state Division V playoffs. Colusa (26-7) trailed by one after 8 minutes and 29-23 at halftime, It was Venture Academy that took control in the second half, winning the final 16 minutes, 31-20 to wrap up the state win. Joel Magallon led Colusa with 13 points in defeat.
Prep baseball
Yuba City 4,
McClatchy 3 (11)
The Honkers won their season opener over the reigning NorCal state D-II semifinalist in 11 innings Thursday at Winship Field in Yuba City.
McClatchy, out of Sacramento, was a 29-game winner a year ago.
It was Yuba City (1-0) that won via the walk-off in the 11th. At the plate, James Garceau went 2-for-5 with a double and run batted in. On the mound, YC was led by the three-headed attack of Grant Fletcher, Aaron Dalpoggetto and Jayke Gonzalez to tame the McClatchy bats. Fletcher got the win.
YC hosts Rio Americano (1-0) today at 10 a.m. at Winship Field.
Florin 6, Marysville 5
Marysville’s Kayden Ellyson went 3-for-3 with a triple and RBI in the team’s season-opening loss on the road Thursday.
Florin, out of Sacramento, scored four times in the second to grab the lead for good over the reigning Sac-Joaquin Section D-IV runner-up.
Local spotlight
Durham collects D-III conference honor
Wheatland Union High graduate Alexis Durham earned all-Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) earlier this week at the University Of Maryland Notre Dame.
Durham reportedly has proven to be one of the most effective point guards in Division III, dishing 166 assists this season to lead the country.
In addition to her outstanding passing, Durham has also been an elite scorer with 368 points, according to reports.
Smith to William Penn
Sutter Union High shooter Jaxon Smith signed a academic and athletic scholarship to William Penn University for next year.
“Jaxon Smith is simply one example of what we are all about. Jaxon has done so very well as he shot in every shotgun clay shooting game and mastered the art of hitting moving targets,” SUHS coach Dave Samson said in a statement. “He quickly moved to the top of our team and was consistently a top shooter. He has won many awards for his individual successes and contributed greatly to his team’s success. Jaxon is a leader and helps his teammates by teaching them what he has learned.”
Prep coed tennis
Sutter 5, Marysville 4
The Huskies collected wins Thursday from Cy Severson (6-3, 6-1) in No. 2 boys singles, Lacey Dodd (6-2, 6-0) in No. 1 girls singles, Katelyn Bell (2-6, 7-5, 6-3) in No. 2 girls singles and Caleb Correia and Garrett Fremd (6-2, 6-2) in No. 1 boys doubles.
Marysville’s Stratton Johnson (6-1, 3-6, 6-1) won in No. 1 boys singles.
Marysville swept the doubles matches.
Prep boys volleyball
Wheatland 2-1 this season
Sparked by Pioneer Valley League wins over Center and Twelve Bridges, Wheatland boys volleyball is off to a 2-1 overall start and 1-1 in league.
Nathaniel Fulks, Tanner Scott and Leal Rewinkle each have compiled 15 kills in seven sets and are hitting over .200 this year.
Wheatland is at Bear River Tuesday for a 5 p.m. match.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.