In a cross-section battle in girls tennis, River Valley High girls prevailed, 5-4 at home Tuesday over Colusa, improving to 3-2 on the season.
In singles, RV collected five wins led by No. 1 Sanah Kahlon (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Gianna Lapera (6-3, 6-1), No. 4 Allison Byrne (6-2, 6-2), No. 5 Olivia Guth (6-4, 6-2) and No. 6 Mia Gill (7-5, 6-2).
Colusa’s box score was unavailable as of press time.
RV begins Capital Valley Conference play after Labor Day Weekend, beginning with a trip to Antelope to take on the Titans at 4 p.m. on Sept. 5.
East Nicolaus 3, Williams 0
The Spartans held the Yellow Jackets of Williams to single-digits up until the third set, en route to a three-set (25-6, 25-8, 25-13) win over Williams, improving to 5-0 on the year.
Junior three-year varsity player Jadyn Hoffman had 16 kills to bring her career total to 833.
Hoffman’s setter, Addy Tagala, finished with 28 assists and four aces, while Tiare Faupula added seven kills and seven digs.
East Nicolaus, ranked third in the MaxPreps weekly Northern Section computerized rankings, opens Sac Valley League action Sept. 5 at home against Willows. The next day, the Spartans travel to Lindhurst. On Sept. 7, East Nicolaus hosts Pierce of Colusa County.
Josh Smith, Carlos Lopes, Taiwo Oluwagbenga and Estefano Garcia each scored to help Yuba FC take down FC Davis, 4-1 in a NorCal North conference game of the Premier Division of the United Premier Soccer League.
The win moves Yuba FC to 1-0 and in second place in the NorCal North.
Yuba FC hosts first place FC Folsom at 7 p.m. Saturday at Yuba City High’s Honker Stadium.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.