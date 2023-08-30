In a cross-section battle in girls tennis, River Valley High girls prevailed, 5-4 at home Tuesday over Colusa, improving to 3-2 on the season. 

In singles, RV collected five wins led by No. 1 Sanah Kahlon (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Gianna Lapera (6-3, 6-1), No. 4 Allison Byrne (6-2, 6-2), No. 5 Olivia Guth (6-4, 6-2) and No. 6 Mia Gill (7-5, 6-2).

