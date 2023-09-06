The Sutter Union High girls volleyball team opened up the defense of its Pioneer Valley League title Tuesday with a three-set sweep of Marysville at home (25-8, 25-9, 25-15).
Lola Howsley, a Marysville transfer, and Torrence Harter each had a team-high nine kills, while hitting over .200 for Sutter. Ashley Hudson had seven kills at a .200 attack clip. Howsley had four aces, while Maddy Jones provided 15 digs on defense.
Prior to league play, Sutter was ranked No. 26 this week in the MaxPreps weekly computerized rankings that are updated each Monday through the season.
Sutter leads the area in MaxPreps’ rankings – 17 spots ahead of No. 2 Lindhurst (4-1). Marysville fell to 3-8 and 0-1 in league following Tuesday’s loss.
MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans. Nor does its staff make any judgments on the merits of any individual team. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings, MaxPreps said in a statement.
The system utilizes the huge number of game results stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking. However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
For example, a team’s ranking is hurt more by losing to a team that is ranked below them than a team ranked ahead, according to MaxPreps.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported. Missing scores and games can be reported on the team’s MaxPreps page.
Playoff wins are weighted higher than regular season games, MaxPreps stated.
Sutter (17-5 1-0 PVL) continues PVL action Thursday at home against Colfax. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m. Marysville travels south to Lindhurst today.
In other action Tuesday, East Nicolaus stayed perfect at 7-0 with a five-set (25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 19-25 17-15) win over Willows Tuesday, while Sac Valley League foe Colusa (10-5, 1-0) edged Winters in straight sets (25-17, 25-19, 25-12).
For East Nicolaus, junior three-year starter Jadyn Hoffman had 27 kills to bring her career total to 875. Tiare Faupula added 21 kills from junior three-year starter Addy Tagala, who chipped in 42 assists. Tagala provided 14 digs on defense, while Hoffman chipped in 11.
Colusa’s Addison Lay led the RedHawks with nine kills, while Elle Faris added 12 service aces. Colusa is at Live Oak Thursday.
River Valley 7, Antelope 2
No. 1 Valeria Ramirez (6-0, 6-2), No. 3 Sanah Kahlon (6-0, 6-2), No. 4 Sam Baker (6-2, 6-2), No. 5 Gianna Lapera (6-2, 1-6, 11-9) and No. 6 Allison Byrne (6-0, 6-4) each won in singles to pave the Falcons’ way to a Capital Valley Conference win.
In doubles, No. 1 Olivia Guth/MIa Gill swept (6-3, 6-3), while No. 3 Alexis Otero/Jasmeen Chauhan prevailed (4-6, 6-4, 11-9).
River Valley improved to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in CVC action.
RV is in Fresno Friday and Saturday for the Fresno Tennis Classic.
Despite goals from Quentin Petcu, Hector Romero, and Yanik Gonzalez, Yuba FC had to settle for the draw against top-ranked FC Folsom on Saturday at Yuba City High’s Honker Stadium.
Yuba FC sits in fourth at 1-0-1 in the NorCal North standings of the Premier Division of the United Premier Soccer League.
Yuba FC travels to Granite Regional Park Saturday to take on Sacramento United. The match is set for 4 p.m.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.