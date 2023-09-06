The Sutter Union High girls volleyball team opened up the defense of its Pioneer Valley League title Tuesday with a three-set sweep of Marysville at home (25-8, 25-9, 25-15).

Lola Howsley, a Marysville transfer, and Torrence Harter each had a team-high nine kills, while hitting over .200 for Sutter. Ashley Hudson had seven kills at a .200 attack clip. Howsley had four aces, while Maddy Jones provided 15 digs on defense.

