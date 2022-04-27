Club softball
For the first time, Yuba City will host the National Club Softball Association (NCSA) Pacific Regional Playoffs at Blackburn Talley Park on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 8 a.m.
Admission fee is $5 per day, or $8 for a two-day pass. Cash only payments will be accepted at the gate, according to the news release. Children 10 and under are admitted free. Tickets are not available online.
Pacific Regional Playoffs include college club softball teams competing to punch their tickets to the college club softball world series in Columbus, Georgia starting May 19.
NCSA is the official governing body of all college club softball programs nationwide representing over 150 teams from colleges and universities.
This year’s Pacific Regional features Oregon (Pacific North), UC Davis (Pacific Central), and Northern Arizona (Pacific South), and a yet to be named at-
large team. Each of the four-team participants will compete in a double elimination regional championship, with the top two regional finalists advancing to the College World Series.
For more information contact Rashad Baadqir at 916-233-9047 or through with the Assistant Director of Operations, Lacie Lautner, at 412-321-8440 ext. 108 or Lacie.Lautner@CollClubSports.com.
Sutter hosts skills camp in June
Sutter Union High School is hosting a four-day summer baseball camp June 13-16.
The four-day skills camp, directed by SUHS varsity coach Stewart Peterson, will feature instruction during the morning, with a focus on hitting and defense. The afternoon session will focus on situational baseball games, competition drills, and a Wiffle Ball World Series.
Space is limited. Registration is now under way. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.