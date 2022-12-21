Men’s basketball
Yuba College sits No. 8 in Dec. 19 CCCMBCA state poll
The 49ers wrapped up the 2022 portion of their schedule on Wednesday with a road contest at Bay Valley League foe College of Marin.
Yuba, which currently holds a No. 8 ranking in the California Community College Men’s Basketball Coaches Association state poll, won’t play again until Jan. 3 when it hosts conference opponent Mendocino at 5:30 p.m.
Yuba, winners of five straight and seven of its last nine games not including Wednesday night, begin the new year facing the brunt of its Bay Valley schedule. Following Mendocino, Yuba is at Merritt Jan. 5, followed by a home bout versus Solano on Jan. 10.
On Jan. 12, Yuba travels to reigning Bay Valley champion Contra Costa for a 5:30 p.m. scheduled bout.
Last week, Doug Cornelius’ squad won its first tournament of the season with a sweep of the 45th Kris Kringle Tournament in Santa Rosa.
Yuba took down Foothill in the opener, 82-68 behind Devon Malcolm’s 23 points and 20 rebounds.
Yuba (11-2, 1-0 BVL) moved forward with a win over 15-1 College of the Redwoods, 77-44.
In the finals, the 49ers toppled conference opponent and 8-3 Los Medanos, 92-87 in overtime. Malcolm led the way with 25 points and 15 rebounds in the championship. Caden Flowers added 20 and converted huge shots in OT, according to Cornelius.
The Yuba women (1-11, 0-1 BVL) open 2023 with a road conference game at Merritt beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Colusa 54, Gridley 53
Colusa’s Landon Humphrey dropped 28 to lead the RedHawks over Gridley Tuesday in a nonleague game in Colusa.
Seth Kalisuch added eight points, while Leo Bedolla provided six for Colusa (8-4).
For Gridley (4-7), Aaron Kullar provided a team-high 12. Luis Murillo chipped in nine in defeat.
Prep girls basketball
Las Plumas 52, Live Oak 36
The Lions ended their year with a loss to LP Tuesday.
The defeat dropped Live Oak to 6-5 on the year, with the schedule resuming Jan. 3 at league foe Winters.
Head coach Sharonda Watson said LP’s 8-0 run dictated the pace of the game.
“(The) Thunderbirds went on a 8-0 run; Live Oak continued to battle but never regained (the) lead,” Watson said.
Annalese Contreras scored a team-high 10, Olivia Salazar followed with nine in the loss.
Prep girls soccer
Gridley 6, Colusa 1
The Bulldogs were led by Rafaela Anguiano, who scored four goals, while Janessa Delgado and Maria Espinoza added scores for Gridley (5-2).
Defensively, the Bulldogs received outstanding contributions from Taylor Rickertsen and Alyssa Thompson, according to head coach Mark Canfield.
Local spotlight
Marysville’s Sexton gold at IBJJF tournament
Marysville High 2015 graduate Bryce Sexton recently earned a gold medal in the adult brown belt ultra-heavy weight class at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) European No-Gi championship in Rome.
The tournament featured fighters from the United States, Ireland, England, Egypt, Canada, Russia, Poland and others over several days, according to the news release.
In total, between 2- and 3,000 competitors were present, the release stated.
With the win, Sexton solidifies his ranking as one of the world’s top three fighters going into an event scheduled for Anaheim in December.
Sexton has been training for almost eight years and competes throughout the U.S. in jiu jitsu events, the release stated.
