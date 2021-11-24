Three mid-valley products will be included among California’s best three-milers on Saturday at the California Interscholastic Federation state cross country championships hosted annually at Fresno’s Woodward Park.
It’s the first state cross country meet to occur in two seasons, and it will possibly have few to no COVID-19 safety protocol in place, according to Live Oak cross country coach Mike Voth.
“No COVID protocols that I’m aware of,” he said in a statement.
Voth and his state representative Stephan Chapdelaine are new to Woodward Park given that this year is Live Oak’s first season with an organized cross country program, Voth said.
“It was a successful first season with the boys team coming in second place in the (Mid-Valley League) behind Colusa,” Voth said. “The girls team had success with Gaby Castro (sophomore) coming in second place in the MVL.”
Chapdelaine, a sophomore, made it past league and the Northern Section championships and will run for the first time against the Golden State’s best on Saturday. He’ll compete in the Division V boys race at 10:30 a.m.
Chapdelaine placed 20th overall – and sixth in the combined D-V/VI race – with a three-mile mark of 17 minutes, 53.96 seconds. Chapdelaine’s three-mile personal record in 2021 was 16:50 set at the MVL championships on Nov. 3.
He has run sub-20 minutes all but once this season, according to his times on athletic.net.
While he has had a successful first season on the trail, Voth is excited to see how Chapdelaine finishes this year in one of the best cross country races in the country.
“We are excited for Stephan,” Voth said. “This will be a great opportunity for him to see how he compares to the best runners in the state.”
Sutter girls duo to run D-IV
Sutter Union High’s Gabrielle Katz and Dara Schmidt each earned individual berths to Woodward Park to compete in the Division IV girls race on Saturday.
Katz, a junior, placed eighth overall in the section – second in D-IV – with a PR 20:37, while the senior Schmidt placed 29th overall in 22:33.01.
Both earned spots in D-IV and will run once more in Fresno beginning at 10 a.m.
“It was very exciting to see the girls qualify for state and know that their hard work had paid off,” Sutter coach Bobby McNeil said. “For Gabby, we knew right away she had qualified as she almost won the race, so there wasn’t much suspense. For Dara, she is a seasoned veteran having qualified for state three times.”
McNeil is hoping that Saturday brings a full return to normal conditions for the sport’s finale.
“My hope is that it will look like normal with thousands of kids and parents celebrating their season’s successes,” McNeil said. “I’m sure there will be a few things different, like no cash payments, and masks being worn, but I am hopeful it will look and feel normal.”
To follow the mid-valley athletes from home visit https://bit.ly/3l5H2Zn.
Tickets sold online only
Every spectator attending Saturday’s cross country championships must have a ticket to enter the park, according to a CIF news release.
Tickets are sold online only by visiting https://bit.ly/3r7diig.
It’s $10 for general admission, $5 for children (5-plus years old), students and seniors (65 and up).
Children 4 and under are free, according to the release.