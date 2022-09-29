The River Valley High football team was forced to forfeit Friday’s Capital Valley Conference road game at Woodcreek in Roseville after district administration became aware of a public recording by members of the RV football team acting out “a reprehensible act of a slave auction,” according to Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi.

Osumi said in a statement that was sent out on Thursday to RV parents and staff that the recording clearly demonstrates that the situation was orchestrated, organized and underscores a concern that the students spent time contemplating this “terrible” alleged act without the slightest regard that the action is “hateful and hurtful.”

