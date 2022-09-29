The River Valley High football team was forced to forfeit Friday’s Capital Valley Conference road game at Woodcreek in Roseville after district administration became aware of a public recording by members of the RV football team acting out “a reprehensible act of a slave auction,” according to Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi.
Osumi said in a statement that was sent out on Thursday to RV parents and staff that the recording clearly demonstrates that the situation was orchestrated, organized and underscores a concern that the students spent time contemplating this “terrible” alleged act without the slightest regard that the action is “hateful and hurtful.”
“They (the RV football team) may argue that it was a joke, and they intended no harm, but the fact is that this is not only harmful, it is disgraceful,” Osumi wrote. “At this time, we are investigating the situation to determine which players were involved and to offer our support and sincere regard for the humiliation and anger that this must be causing.”
Osumi said YCUSD staff will be working with RV administration officials and coaches to create a training curriculum that teaches athletic teams at RV to act with “character and dignity at all times.”
There was no word on Thursday whether or not the Woodcreek game will be made up.
Calls and emails to RV administration officials and football coaches were not returned as of press time Thursday.
RV is scheduled to have four games left this year, including the annual Mayor’s Cup against rival Yuba City on the road on Oct. 28.