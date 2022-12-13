Last weekend, Yuba-Sutter was host to one of the largest boys and girls wrestling tournaments in the area in the last few years.
The 12th annual Dow Lewis Memorial Battle of the Buttes hosted grapplers from all over Northern California, including a number of schools from the mid-valley.
River Valley High head wrestling coach and tournament director Jason Ramos said over 50 schools and 400 wrestlers were present in two gymnasiums on seven total mats throughout the day.
“At face value it looks like one event, but it truly is two events running simultaneously,” Ramos said.
RV won the overall boys championship with 179 points, while Yuba City finished ninth overall. On the girls side, Sutter Union High finished second overall amid 26 schools competing for team points. Yuba City was fifth and second among area schools.
Ramos said team points were accrued via the tournament’s first-ever computerized system where volunteers helped input matches scores live while on the mat. Those scores were then transferred via trackwrestling.com to the control room where Ramos and RV assistant Marcus Aleman made adjustments as needed.
Being the first year of a paperless system, RV coaches admitted there were glitches from time-to-time.
Despite the game-day adjustments, Ramos loves the new system because it updates it in real-time for the audience to view via its mobile phone.
“It puts it in their hands,” Ramos said.
In addition to the live scoring, RV set up a temporary blown up scoreboard that scrolled throughout the day with updates in each weight class.
Ramos said what was displayed to the public were mat assignments of each wrestler currently on the mat in their appropriate weight class, followed by next and third in line.
“It was color coordinated for (the wrestlers) on the mat, on-deck and in the hole,” he said. “Family members use this to know when their wrestler will be on the mat.”
The inaugural girls tournament wrapped up with finals matches in each weight class early Saturday afternoon, while the boys tournament was in the quarterfinals. There were a number of local wrestlers who placed and won their weight class.
In the 150-pound division, Sutter’s Saralyn Simpson won the tournament, joining RV’s Talia Katzenberger (235 pounds) and East Nicolaus’ Mariah Fales 170-pound in the division.
With girls wrestling being a newer sport following the inaugural California Interscholastic Federation state tournament in 2006, many programs are still looking to build their rosters. At Yuba City, its girls program is only seven members deep, according to sophomore Toddviona Jackson.
Jackson was recruited two weeks ago from the track and field team after YC’s wrestling coaches saw Jackson working out.
Two weeks in and Jackson has already placed a season-high fifth at the Battle of the Buttes. The RV tournament was the biggest tournament that she has grappled in in her young career, Jackson said.
Jackson loves to wrestle and has aspirations to go even bigger than RV.
“I want to go to state,” Jackson said. “I love wrestling. I like to get my anger out on the mat.”