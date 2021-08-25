The River Valley High football team has lost a game already this season, according to Athletic Director Phil McCaulley.
McCaulley said RV’s varsity program has been put on a 10-day quarantine period due to at least one positive COVID-19 test within the program.
The earliest the Falcons can return to practice as a team, McCaulley said, is Sept. 3. However, he noted that fully vaccinated athletes can practice and attend school.
RV was scheduled to travel to West Sacramento to take on River City in the finale of a home-and-home series with the Raiders today (Thursday).
That game has been scrapped and will not be made up, McCaulley said.
RV’s next scheduled game is at Del Oro on Sept. 10 in Loomis.
The Falcons are supposed to host Pleasant Valley of Chico in their home opener Sept. 17.
McCaulley said in an earlier Appeal story that all outdoor sporting events, including football, will not have mask mandates in place.
Moreover, he said that the administration is not asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination for any athletic contest.
As of now, there are no capacity restrictions for the team’s home opener, according to Appeal archives.