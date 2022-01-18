Prep boys soccer
Tuesday’s rivalry varsity boys soccer game between Yuba City High and River Valley High was canceled due to a low number of participants on the Yuba City roster, according to RV Athletic Director Phil McCaulley.
McCaulley said the game will be considered a forfeit for RV, improving the Falcons’ record to 5-4-1 overall and 3-3-1 in Capital Valley Conference play.
RV is scheduled to play at Roseville (2-7-2, 2-5 CVC) Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Yuba City 1, Antelope 0
Mia Ramos scored the game-winner to lead YC over Antelope in the team’s final game last week.
Prep girls basketball
Bear River 40, Marysville 38
Marysville played its first game of 2022, falling at Bear River on Monday, 40-38.
Krystal Briggs posted a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Karisma Briggs chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.
Marysville (13-3, 0-1 Pioneer Valley League) hosts Center Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Marysville was scheduled to play two games last week, but both were postponed due to a district-wide decision to pause athletics due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Marysville Athletic Director David Chiono explained why athletics at Marysville Joint Unified School District was opened back up sooner than expected.
“In a nutshell, the district felt they had a shortage of rapid tests for COVID-19. These tests are used for athletic testing, teachers wanting to come back to work and students wanting to come back to school,” Chiono said in a statement. “The district correctly puts the emphasis on getting teachers and students back to school, so in order to conserve tests, they paused sports testing, which means we do not play.”
Chiono said within 20 hours of the sports shutdown, MJUSD found more tests.
“Of course during that time all games, officials, custodial, practices and transportation were canceled until Jan. 21 … That all had to be undone,” Chiono said. “Now we are back to the way we were before the decision to stop all sports. No extra precautions.”
River Valley 61, Bella Vista 41
The Falcons won their first game last week, taking down Bella Vista by 20 points.
RV improved to 1-14 overall and 1-2 in CVC action.
Bella Vista fell to (4-11, 0-5).
Prep wrestling
East Nicolaus’ Mariah Fales placed third in the 150-pound girls bracket at last weekend’s Mark Fuller Tournament in Lincoln.
Julia Gomez took first in the girls heavyweight class and earned the Outstanding Wrestler award.
College basketball
Yuba 88, Los Medanos 79
After a near three-week absence due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Yuba College men’s basketball team returned to the court to take down 12-2 Los Medanos, 88-79 Saturday night in Pittsburg.
Marysville High graduates Illyas Rafiq and Jacob Henry led the way offensively for the 49ers (8-6, 2-0 Bay Valley).
Rafiq had a team-high 21 points, Henry added 20. Yuba is back home today (Wednesday) for the first of a two-game week against Napa in the nightcap of a doubleheader with the women’s team. The women play at 5:30 p.m., the men at 7:30 p.m. at the Linda campus.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.