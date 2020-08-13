With fans unable to attend matches, Republic FC has embraced new innovations to connect with fans during games and provide more opportunities to showcase their fandom.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain has renewed its partnership with the club, and will now serve as the presenting partner of fan engagement.
“Keeping our fans engaged with the club and connected to each other is more important than ever,” said Republic FC President and Chief Operating Officer Ben Gumpert. “We’re excited that with our partner and entertainment industry icon, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento, we’ll be able to showcase more fans and celebrate their special relationship with the club.”
At upcoming home matches, fans can submit a photo to appear pitchside on the LED ribbon board, prominently featured during television broadcasts. By adding the hashtag #IndomitableFans to photo posts on Twitter, fans can have an opportunity to be incorporated into upcoming home games as well as be selected for Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento swag prize packages.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento will also salute the club’s diehard fans by presenting the Member of the Match, featured in the club’s Facebook Live pitchside pre-match broadcast. Game night host Connor Sutton will showcase one of the team’s season ticket members during home game pre-shows, who will receive a special Hard Rock / Republic FC prize pack.
The next opportunity for fans to spot their photo or be featured as the Member of the Match will be when Republic FC host Tacoma Defiance on Saturday, Aug. 15 beginning at 8 p.m. The match will be broadcast on KQCA My58, Estrella TV Sacramento, and through the online only platform, ESPN Plus.
Fans can also submit their photos and learn more about the partnership at SacRepublicFC.com/HardRock.