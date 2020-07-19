Sacramento, Republic FC will host Reno 1868 FC Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at Papa Murphy’s Park. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN 2,and the club will host another virtual watch party for fans – information available at SacRepublicFC.com.
Following the decision of county health officials, the July matches will be played without fans in attendance.
All essential personnel to Papa Murphy’s Park will need to complete the daily symptom check form before arriving at the park. Masks will be required at all times, with exceptions for eating and drinking. Additional information, guidelines and screening information will be shared Sunday.