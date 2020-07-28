Sacramento Republic FC will host Orange County SC today (Wednesday, July 29) at 8 p.m. at Papa Murphy’s Park. Following the decision of county health officials, the July matches will be played without fans in attendance. The game will be broadcast on KQCA My58, Estrella TV Sacramento, and on ESPN Plus.
ESPN Plus is a sports streaming service available from ESPN, but it isn’t made available through local cable providers. Cable and satellite packages from companies like Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon, Frontier and DirecTV don’t offer ESPN Plus because the service is a direct-to-consumer platform, which helps keep the cost low. It is only available through extra programming packages.
To protect the health and safety of staff, players, and fellow media members, the club is implementing new protocols for training and match day availabilities.
All visitors to Papa Murphy’s Park will need to complete the daily symptom check form before arriving at the park. Masks will be required at all times, with exceptions for eating and drinking. Additional information, guidelines and screening information will be shared Wednesday.