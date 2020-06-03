High school sports as we know it in Sacramento County will have a wildly different, scaled-back look this coming academic year and perhaps much longer if recommendations laid out by the Sacramento County Office of Education are followed.
The Sacramento Bee obtained an early copy of the recommendations SCOE prepared regarding a plan for school reopenings amid the coronavirus pandemic. A task force comprised of 54 education officials and 15 teacher/parent leaders worked with the Sacramento County Public Health Office to prepare the recommendation plan. The plan presented offers for a skeletal menu of sports – if any of those seasons was to start this week.
That’s the key wording in the document, leaving plenty of room to adjust in the coming weeks.
The following sports for schools in Elk Grove Unified, Twin Rivers Unified, Natomas Unified, Sacramento City Unified, San Juan Unified and Folsom Cordova Unified could be permitted “If social distancing is feasible and modifications are made,” according to the document: Cheerleading, diving, golf, swimming (every other lane), tennis, track and field (which has clusters of people in some races) and cross country (which starts and often ends with large groups of runners in a pack).
The following sports would not be played under the guidelines as of this week: Basketball, baseball, soccer, softball, volleyball, water polo, wrestling, and the real whopper in terms of participation, popularity and revenue, football.
“This would decimate area schools and it would kill Sacramento County high school sports,” said Carl Reed, athletic director and assistant football coach at Grant High School. Reed also teaches computer science at his alma mater in Del Paso Heights.
“Our students need to be involved. Sports helps them stay engaged, gives them on track to graduate. And I know my community at Grant. People will be in an uproar about this. They’ll be absolutely livid about this if sports or activities that their kids want and need are taken away.”
Ron Nocetti is the director of the California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for prep sports based in Sacramento. He received a copy of the report. He told The Bee, “From the CIF, this falls right in line with what we’ve said. As of today, this would be the recommendation. It clearly says in the report that as the school year approaches, further guidance likely is forthcoming if situations change. We from the CIF are advocating a time of patience.”
He added, “Everyone wants to respond and not read (The Bee story) where it’s clear that these recommendations are as of today. That’s the nature of our society.”
Countering the impact?
All coaches and administrators contacted by The Bee said caution in dealing with the coronavirus is wise. Sacramento County has 1,439 confirmed cases as of Tuesday afternoon with 1,159 recovered and 58 deaths.
But they also wonder whether more damage will be done in terms of a crushed school spirit and a loss of students via transfer if these recommendations carry through into the academic year without a drastic reduction on coronavirus numbers.
High school sports often include reactionary parents, and raw emotions fuel reactions, coaches said.
“Sacramento County is condensed, a lot of people, and there are a lot of kids in these schools,” said Monterey Trail football coach T.J. Ewing of the Elk Grove Unified School District. “We know we have to be super careful with this but I don’t think people need to panic.”
Natomas Unified Superintendent Chris Evans, part of this panel, said educators and administrators want their students involved in anything extracurricular on their campuses – for the social aspect, the development and the lessons learned. Adjustments are not easy on any campus or in any district, Evans said, adding, “People hate change.”
Evans added, “No one wants to fail our students,” adding that it would be a measure of failure if any extracurricular activities in schools are greatly reduced or eliminated.
Transfer epidemic?
If the county’s recommendations are followed, coaches fear a mass exodus of students, meaning transfers, not to mention the decision-making of scores of incoming freshmen of which schools to attend. Parents generally spend the month of June plotting such courses.
If sports programs are suspended, eliminated or simply not offered in Sacramento County schools, scores of parents will surely move their student-athletes to areas that allow a full menu of extracurricular options. That could be in outlining areas such as Placer, El Dorado, Yolo or Yuba counties.
Those districts have not released plans for school reopenings.
If there is an exodus of students leaving for other schools, the Sac-Joaquin Section office that governs schools in the region would then be placed in an unprecedented situation of how and if to clear transfers.
Normally, students who transfer to schools outside their residential boundaries for athletic reasons must sit out either a year or 30 days in an effort to dissuade mass transfers.