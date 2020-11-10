In honor of Hank Sanchez, who passed away six years ago, the Sanchez Family Foundation was built to help fundraise for local organizations.
Hank’s love for golf helped inspire an annual golf tournament in his name. To date, the tournament has sold out every year since 2015, raising approximately $126,500 for organizations like Hands of Hope, Trauma Intervention Program, Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, and Marysville High School.
“We do this as a family to help our community and to honor and keep Hank’s memory alive, and with the love and support of family, friends, and local businesses, we look forward to continuing our fund-raising efforts for many years to come,” said Patricia Coward, a member of the Sanchez foundation.
The Hank Sanchez Memorial Golf Tournament will continue for its seventh year on Sept. 11, 2021, at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club.
Donations are welcomed and can be sent to the Sanchez Family Foundation, P.O. Box 832, Browns Valley, California 95918.