Casey Schmitz bested a field of 19-winged sprint cars to get the win during the 25-lap main event Saturday at Marysville Raceway Park Points Race No. 14, which also featured a Kids Bike Race. Zach Lindgren led 16 of the 20 laps to secure his first win of the season during the 20-lap Hobby Stock thriller.
In the International Motor Contest Association Sport Mod main event, Scott Savell led until the final turn of the last lap when Mike Merritt passed up Savell, whose car suddenly slowed forcing him to sit helpless and watch cars drive toward the checkered flag.
Merritt took the checkered flag, while Andrew Peckham battled back from the last row to finish in second place. Todd Copper, another one to survive lots of wrecks, maneuvered his way into the third-place finish.
Savell coasted across the line in fourth. Point leader Jimmy Ford rounded out the top five.
Schmitz made his move with less than three laps to go. He went on to lead the final few laps and win the 25-lap race. Butler held onto second. Spencer ran a respectable third. William Fielding moved up quite a bit to finish in fourth. Billy Wallace rounded out the top five.
Lindgren drove one heck of a race while trying to fend off the best there is this season, the formidable Howard Law. While Lindgren got the win, he also benefited from some timely cautions. A few times, Law passed or was going to pass him for the lead, but a caution was instituted, reverting the scoring back to the previous lap. Brian Cooper was charging through the field and at one point looked like the car to beat, but on lap 17 he unexpectedly drove through the infield and exited off the track in turn two. Gary Holsey finished in the third spot, while Kyle Cheney came away in fourth.