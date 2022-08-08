Raceway8922.jpg

IMCA Sport Mod winner Mike Merritt during Saturday’s point race at Marysville Raceway Park on Simpson Lane. 

 Courtesy of Jessica Cucuk

Casey Schmitz bested a field of 19-winged sprint cars to get the win during the 25-lap main event Saturday at Marysville Raceway Park Points Race No. 14, which also featured a Kids Bike Race. Zach Lindgren led 16 of the 20 laps to secure his first win of the season during the 20-lap Hobby Stock thriller. 

In the International Motor Contest Association Sport Mod main event, Scott Savell led until the final turn of the last lap when Mike Merritt passed up Savell, whose car suddenly slowed forcing him to sit helpless and watch cars drive toward the checkered flag. 

Tags

Recommended for you