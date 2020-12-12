There’s a series that epitomizes the dynamism on the soccer field between Raul Ruidiaz, Jordan Morris and Nico Lodeiro. The flash of brilliance happened in the 80th minute of the Sounders’ Major League Soccer playoff opener against Los Angeles FC.
Lodeiro lofted the ball from deep in the midfield over five LAFC defenders to land at the feet of Ruidiaz, who then instinctually paused his dribble and tapped it ahead to a sprinting Morris for a jazzy, left-foot finish. Without fans in the stands due to COVID-related restrictions, the silence during the series at Lumen Field emphasized the unspoken connection between the players.
Precision. Vision. Flair. A trifecta that’s hard to find in a player — let alone three on the same roster.
It seems magical how the trio has become the most lethal attack in Major League Soccer this season. They were named to the league’s Best XI, matching the Philadelphia Union for the most players on the team. And as the postseason stretches on, the trio continue to break records while challenging pundits to find new ways to describe their harmony in creating scores.
In reality, the dazzle is quite boring. The Sounders share a love of the mundane — from the equipment managers and data specialists to the players. When the singular focus on improving in training is combined with execution at their best on game day, the Sounders are one of the greatest shows in soccer.
On Saturday, the Sounders and their star trio will look to do anything but the mundane, as they take on the Columbus Crew at 5:30 p.m. inside MAPFRE Stadium looking to capture a second straight MLS Cup title. It’s Seattle’s fourth trip to the MLS Cup title in the past five years, and the second with the trio of Morris, Ruidiaz and Lodeiro headlining.
Last season, Ruidiaz provided the opening assist on a Kelvin Leerdam goal and the final score in Seattle’s MLS Cup 3-1 victory over Toronto FC in front of a record CenturyLink Field crowd of nearly 70,000. Lodeiro had an assist in the 76th minute that former teammate Victor Rodriguez sliced through two Reds defenders for a goal.
“It’s not magic,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said of the chemistry between Ruidiaz, Morris and Lodeiro. “The one thing that they have in common is their commitment to the team and their teammates. That’s what makes them so strong. All three are humble and they will all tell you that they’d trade that Best XI award away for another MLS Cup. They prefer that the team does well rather than have the individual accolades. That’s what flows through all of them and makes them a real potent trio.”
Connecting to lead Seattle to back-to-back Western Conference championships wasn’t exactly a given.
Morris, a Mercer Island native, was plucked from the soccer fields of Redmond and molded into one of the Sounders’ top players as a homegrown signee. But the left winger missed all of Seattle’s 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL in the opening leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals.