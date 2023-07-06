keeley scholarships.jpg

Left to right: Mathew Alloway (UNR), Bailey Stokes (WyoTech), Jack Munger (University of Midland), Maximus Toche (University of Montana), Jaxon Smith (William Penn University), Cloey Carrier (William Penn University), Nick Moody (UNR) and Dave Samson (SUHS head coach). 

 Courtesy photo

Fresh off a California Youth Shooting Sports Association Division III trap shooting state title, seven members of the Sutter Union High shotgun team will be moving onto universities across the country on academic and competitive shooting scholarships, according to Sutter head coach Dave Samson. 

Mathew Alloway is headed to the University of Nevada at Reno, Bailey Stokes, is off to WyoTech Automotive, Jack Munger is moving on to shoot for the University of Midland, Maximus Toche signed an academic scholarship to the University of Montana, Jaxon Smith earned a dual academic/shooting scholarship to William Penn University, Cloey Carrier earned a duel academic/shooting scholarship to William Penn University and Nick Moody is en route to to University of Nevada at Reno on an academic scholarship. 

Tags

Recommended for you