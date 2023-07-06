Fresh off a California Youth Shooting Sports Association Division III trap shooting state title, seven members of the Sutter Union High shotgun team will be moving onto universities across the country on academic and competitive shooting scholarships, according to Sutter head coach Dave Samson.
Mathew Alloway is headed to the University of Nevada at Reno, Bailey Stokes, is off to WyoTech Automotive, Jack Munger is moving on to shoot for the University of Midland, Maximus Toche signed an academic scholarship to the University of Montana, Jaxon Smith earned a dual academic/shooting scholarship to William Penn University, Cloey Carrier earned a duel academic/shooting scholarship to William Penn University and Nick Moody is en route to to University of Nevada at Reno on an academic scholarship.
“To see our kids in the shooting sports moving on to great success is very rewarding for me as a coach,” Samson said in a statement. “We support academic achievement and it is enhanced by our sport that teaches them so many things about life and how to succeed in life.”
All received the Kevin Keeley Memorial Scholarships of $2,000 each. The Kevin Keeley Memorial Scholarship is another non-profit associated with the Sutter Union High School shotgun/trap team. Funds for the scholarship are raised through an annual Sporting Clay shoot.
Sutter’s shotgun program is a club sport that focuses on gun safety and competitive shotgun shooting in Trap, Skeet, Sporting Clays and Olympic Bunker. The teams compete year-round traveling across the state and into Nevada, according to the school’s biography page.