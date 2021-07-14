Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday morning after crashing his black Mercedes sedan and then trying to force entry into his in-laws’ Redmond residence, according to Redmond police and Washington State Patrol.
Sherman, 33, of Maple Valley, was booked into the King County Jail in Seattle on investigation of domestic-violence burglary at 6:08 a.m., jail records show. He is also being investigated for drunken driving and a hit-and-run after he apparently drove into a construction site on Highway 520, struck a concrete barrier, and left the scene in his badly damaged vehicle, according to the State Patrol. The Patrol obtained a warrant for a blood draw and tests to determine his blood-alcohol content are pending.
Sherman is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon, at which time a judge will determine if there is probable cause to believe that Sherman committed a crime. The judge could set bail or order that Sherman be released.
A woman who identified herself as Sherman’s wife in a 911 call to the King County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night told a dispatcher Sherman had been drinking and had threatened to kill himself, according to a recording of the call obtained through a public disclosure request. In a subsequent call, she said Sherman may have been going to her parents’ house in Redmond and confirmed she called ahead to tell them.
The sheriff’s office notified Redmond police and the State Patrol that Sherman was possibly traveling to the Eastside city, according to Redmond police and recorded calls between the police agencies also released by the sheriff’s office.