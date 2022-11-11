LauppeASU.jpg

Left to right: East Nicolaus’ Audrey Gillespie and Meika Lauppe during National Signing Day Wednesday. 

 Courtesy photo

East Nicolaus High School celebrated two of its student-athletes Wednesday night for softball’s National Signing Day after Meika Lauppe and Audrey Gillespie each signed national letters of intent to play college softball.

Lauppe, a East Nicolaus right-handed pitcher, inked on with reigning Pac-12 champion Arizona State University, while Gillespie will be attending Division II Fort Hays State University in Kansas.

