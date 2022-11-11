East Nicolaus High School celebrated two of its student-athletes Wednesday night for softball’s National Signing Day after Meika Lauppe and Audrey Gillespie each signed national letters of intent to play college softball.
Lauppe, a East Nicolaus right-handed pitcher, inked on with reigning Pac-12 champion Arizona State University, while Gillespie will be attending Division II Fort Hays State University in Kansas.
According to East Nicolaus head softball coach Neil Stinson, Lauppe was dominant a year ago as a junior, striking out 229 batters in 112 innings. The three-sport star finished with a .81 ERA.
Gillespie handled the catching duties for Lauppe and the staff, as well as provided much of the team’s power, Stinson said.
The four-year starter hit .494 with 32 runs batted in, eight doubles and three home runs for the 29-3 Northern California D-III semifinalist Spartans.
“We are beyond proud of these two outstanding young women and the future they both have in front of them,” Stinson said in a statement. “They are exemplary women on the field, in the classroom and our community.”