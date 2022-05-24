The Marysville High baseball team almost had its first Sac-Joaquin Section championship in close to four decades.
In fact, it took an appeal from the Calaveras coach and subsequent overturn from first base umpire Dave Auchard that the Marysville runner did not touch first base, which wiped out the walk-off run and kept the game tied at seven.
Two innings later, second-seeded Calaveras drove home two in the 11th to topple top-seeded Marysville, 9-7 in the SJS D-IV title game Tuesday at Sacramento City College.
Calaveras (28-3) will advance to next week’s Northern California Regional tournament, while Marysville (26-6) had its season come to a close.
The Indians were one of the premier teams in the SJS and D-IV all season, and were pursuing their first title since 1983 when a team coached by Byron Randolph and led in part by Neil Stinson took the section by storm. Stinson is now the East Nicolaus Unified School District Superintendent and East Nicolaus High School varsity softball coach.