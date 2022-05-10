The Yuba-Sutter Special Olympics took part in the Northeast Regional Bocce Tournament last weekend in Martinez.
Thirteen teams from the area took part in the tournament and 12 came home with a gold, silver or bronze medal.
During the opening ceremonies Pamella Fetters of Yuba City was honored for 10 years of service and Jeff Gingery for 25 years helping Special Olympics Northern California Yuba-Sutter move forward. Yuba-Sutter’s Brayden Dysart led the group of over 300 athletes in the Pledge of Allegiance. The Yuba-Sutter Bocce program continues to grow with 76 athletes participating in the weekly practices at King Wood Park in Yuba City.