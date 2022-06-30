The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Special Olympics swim team captured a group-high 16 gold medals, two silvers and three bronze medals at the Northern California Summer Special Olympics last weekend at Santa Clara University.
Will Howard won four gold medals, while Hannah McGowan, Cynthia Ruiz and Kobie Respicio each took home three.
The track and field team earned 27 medals and three ribbons, while Ibet Franco collected three gold medals in the wheelchair division, Nine other track athletes won at least one medal.
The three bocce ball teams, representing the mid-valley, each medaled in their division. The Wildcats, consisting of Keely Cole, Stephanie Johnson and Todd Nascimento, won silver; Alexis Miller, Dustin McKinny, Aaron De LeCruz and the Bobcats captured silver and Black Hawks’ members Ahmad Hamdan, Thomas Herndon, Lisa Lemons and Kiandeep Atwal won bronze.
The Y-S-C program took 25 athletes and seven coaches to the NorCal Special Olympics Summer Games.