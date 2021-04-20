The sports world held its breath before reacting to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
Athletes flocked to social media as the verdict was read Tuesday after the jury deliberated for 10 hours over two days.
Here is some reaction via Twitter:
“ACCOUNTABILITY.”
– LeBron James
“I can’t believe what I just saw. They finally got one case right. GUILTY!!! Prayers up for the Floyd family.”
– Torrey Smith
“No person should be above the law. Derek Chauvin- GUILTY.”
– Emmanuel Acho
“We are hopeful today’s decision can serve as a step forward, but it does not ease the physical and emotional pain that continues in an environment where systemic racism exists.”
– Malika Andrews
“Justice was served today! Thank you God. My heart is still with George Floyd’s family and friends. We can not let this end here, it is far from over. More work must be done!”
— Rodney McLeod
“George Floyd’s murder was a flash point for how we look at race and justice in our country, and we are pleased that justice appears to have been served. But we also recognize that there is much work to be done and the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association, together with our newly-formed social justice coalition will redouble our efforts to advocate for meaningful change in the areas of criminal justice and policing.”
– NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
“Justice. Accountability is now trending upward.”
– Kevin Love
“Justice served on all counts. Good. Still a ton of work to do. Continue to rest peacefully #George Floyd.”
– Bubba Wallace
“Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There’s much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS!”
– Karl-Anthony Towns
“The world was watching. Accountability was the first step!! They got it right... GUILTY !!! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd”
– Crystal Dangerfield
“God is good all the time.”
– Donovan Mitchell
“Thank God...guilty! Justice has been served!!”
– Earvin Magic Johnson