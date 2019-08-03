Editor’s Note: With the NFL preseason kicking off this week, it’s once again time for the good ole’ fashioned head slamming and touchdown-making folks to get it going once more. To kickoff the season, we asked local high school football players if they bleed Raider black or 49er red? Here’s what they had to say:
Juan Torres
Lindhurst High senior wide receiver
Q: 49er or Raider fan?
A: 49ers. I’ve always watched them as a kid.
Q: What’s your favorite 49er memory?
A: When they almost had a comeback against the Ravens in the Super Bowl, but they lost.
Q: Who is your favorite former and active 49er?
A: Vernon Davis (former); Jimmy Garoppolo (active).
Q: What is your 2019 prediction?
A: Undefeated season.
Alejandro Lara
Marysville High senior defensive tackle
Q: 49er or Raider fan?
A: I’m a die-hard Raider fan, since the day I was born.
Q: What do you like about the Raiders?
A: It’s the silver and black and the one team that no one really likes – that’s the fun part.
Q: Who is your favorite new addition?
A: Trent Brown, offensive tackle, I think he’s a great player and he’ll help out our defense a lot this season.
Q: What do you think about Jon Gruden?
A: I love him to death, he’s an old school coach, really hard on his guys.
The 2019 NFL season will begin on Thursday, Sept. 5 in Chicago.