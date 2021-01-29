It’s not often in high school that you get a battle between a pair of defending Northern Section champions to kickoff a season.
But this year is anything but normal, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and programs are beginning to schedule competitions for the first time in nearly a year under COVID-19 guidelines.
Two of the guidelines in place are a school can only compete against another program within its county or a bordering county.
Sutter and Colusa High School do border each other and both programs have a rich history in cross country. The coaches also know each other well, Sutter head coach Bobby McNeil said.
McNeil said it made for a perfect situation to kick off the long-awaited modified season at Colusa on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Colusa-Sacramento State Recreation Area.
McNeil said the three races will be staggered beginning with a combined junior varsity race at 2:30 p.m., followed by varsity girls at 3 p.m. and varsity boys at 3:30 p.m.
The finale will be a dual meet battle between Division IV champion Sutter against Division V winner, Colusa.
“We’re glad to be back out there, these kids need this,” McNeil said.
It’s an important event for a number of reasons, McNeil said.
As a purple-tier sport, cross country is the first to compete in California amid the COVID pandemic. In order to move forward in the reopening process and get to the other tiered sports, McNeil knows his team cannot have any slip ups. In today’s world that means no positive cases or any reason for the county to shut it down.
“COVID is very real, I’m sure I have athletes whose parents are concerned,” McNeil said. “We’re under the spotlight next week. We don’t want to be the reason they shutdown the other sports.”
It’s been a longtime coming, McNeil said, with multiple start and stop dates throughout the past year.
He is hoping this reopening is a successful one.
“We’re providing the opportunity for them to be safe,” McNeil said.
That means masks on for each athlete up until the start of the race. Also, spectators will be required to have masks on the whole time, he said.
In terms of post-race celebrations, McNeil said it will be very different next week.
“The hardest part has been to refrain from celebrating with hugs and high fives,” he said.
He said there will be a lot more elbow bumps and phantom shakes in order to abide by the guidelines.
“We have tried to change (our) habits,” McNeil said.
The course at Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area is spacious that does allow for proper distancing during the run.
With only two teams involved, the clumps of athletes together should be minimal, Colusa Athletic Director Eric Lay said.
Lay said the Sacramento Valley League will be all dual races this year, with the possibility of a county cup at the end, in lieu of a more traditional section postseason.