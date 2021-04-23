Spring football is coming to an end tonight in the Mid-Valley with three area games scheduled.
Sutter High School travels to Wheatland for an annual league rivalry to end the season, Pierce is at Winters and Gridley hosts Paradise to wrap up the modified season.
Sutter (4-0) at Wheatland (0-4)
The Pirates face perhaps their toughest opponent tonight when Sutter comes to town for Wheatland’s senior night.
Varsity will kickoff shortly after a small senior celebration honoring the players, cheerleaders and band members, said Wheatland Athletic Director Dave Contreras.
Contreras said fan capacity includes four household contacts per student participant.
He said overall compliance during the football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been good with community members understanding for the most part what the administration has been dealing with during the reopening of football.
Contreras said there haven’t been any positive tests recorded within the programs and no games have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.
“We have been fortunate here,” he said. “It’s a win that nobody got sick.”
Wheatland looks to upend a Sutter team that has cruised through the spring season.
The Huskies will try to finish out its modified season undefeated.
Pierce (2-2) at Winters (3-1)
Pierce Athletic Director Michael Barber called the spring season a precursor to what he hopes is a breakout fall 2021 campaign for the Bears.
“(If) we didn’t play (this spring) we would have been far behind,” Barber said. “The main goal was to get the seniors their last game and get ready for next year.”
With a solid returning corps, Barber said next season could be special.
He’s hoping the fall is stacked with a lot of wins and normalcy in the stadium.
Paradise (3-1) at Gridley (3-1)
It was only four years ago that Gridley traveled up to Paradise and shocked the Bobcats, 50-33 at Om Wraith Field, marking the first month of a breakout 9-3 season for Gridley.
While this season has only been just over a month long, Gridley has been solid throughout the spring and should be a tough out for Paradise.
Head coach Matt Kemmis’ squad has only lost to Sutter, with double-digit wins over Wheatland, Corning and Orland.
With one more complete effort, Gridley has a chance to take down one of the most storied programs in Northern California for the second time in four seasons.
Live Oak vs. East Nicolaus canceled
One of the many repercussions of the spring football season amid the pandemic were player opt-outs, leading to programs scrambling to fill rosters.
Live Oak had six starters opt out of spring football, putting first-year head coach Robert Tilton behind schedule for assembling his first football roster.
By the beginning of this week – the team’s last – Tilton had just 14 on his roster, which is not a favorable number for playing a competitive game.
The low roster turnout coupled with multiple injuries sustained throughout the three-game season forced Live Oak to cancel its finale with East Nicolaus on Friday.
East Nicolaus was not able to find a replacement, thus ending its season prematurely as well, according to Athletic Director Neil Stinson.
For East Nicolaus (1-2), the cancelation means players get about a month off from football before a return to traditional spring practice set to begin at the end of May, first-year head coach Kramer Hagan said.
Hagan said while the season felt real at times, the build up and extra preparation due to COVID-19 protocols were tough. East Nic had a game scrapped earlier this spring because of a positive COVID test result.
Since then, the team went 1-2, winning its first game last week against Wheatland.
“It was a weird year,” Hagan said. “It did feel real on game days (and) I am glad we were able to get as many games in as we did. We needed that experience, especially going into next year.”
For Live Oak (0-3), Tilton said the spring was “rather deflating,” because of the low turnout.
Right now he’s focused on his team making grades so they can get going again for spring ball and summer workouts.