Prep softball
Marysville 6, Bear River 5
The Indians won their second straight, thanks in part to a late-game rally with two in the sixth inning and a seventh-inning closure from Janis Sutton to put away Bear River at home, 6-5 Wednesday.
The victory moved Marysville to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Pioneer Valley League.
Sutton struck out three in three innings, while Kaitlyn Davis pitched the other four, collecting one strikeout.
At the plate, Davis went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in, while Liberty Quillin finished 2 for 3 with a double and a pair of RBI. Marysville hosted Oakmont late Thursday in a game not available by the Appeal deadline. Marysville is at Bear River Friday at 4 p.m.
Prep baseball
Yuba City No. 28 in SJS poll
With a strong nonconference schedule, the Yuba City High baseball team opens the MaxPreps computerized Sac-Joaquin Section poll at No. 28. The Honkers are 2-2 with one of its wins coming against top-50, McClatchy, one of the premier programs in Northern California a year ago.
Pleasant Grove and West Park are one-two in the section at 4-0, respectively – the latter Yuba City played and lost to 3-2 earlier this year.
Yuba City continues its series at Capital Valley League foe Inderkum Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday starting at 1 p.m. at Winship Field.
MaxPreps’ rankings algorithm requires a minimum number of four games before it can accurately rank teams according to its system.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
