Prep softball
Marysville 16, Placer 5
The Indians equaled their early-season record to 1-1 Wednesday with a double-digit win at home over Placer, of Auburn in a nonleague contest.
Marysville is out of the area this weekend before returning home Tuesday to take on Oakmont, a top-50 team in the 2022 MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section computerized poll, at home beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Individual statistics for Marysville were not available by publication of the Appeal.
Sutter 6, Las Plumas 2
Sutter Union High, a new face in the Pioneer Valley League with Marysville, Lindhurst and Wheatland Union, got off on the right track Wednesday with a win over former Butte View League foe Las Plumas.
Sutter scored twice in the first, then put away the Thunderbirds for good with four runs in the fifth. Individual statistics were not available by publication of the Appeal.
Sutter opens up PVL play March 15 with a trip to Antelope to take on Center. Two days later, the reigning Northern California Division III state champion hosts Center on March 17. Both games begin at 4 p.m.
River Valley opens 1-0
The Falcons began right where they left off a year ago with an 8-7 win over Marysville, which finished No. 17 in the 2022 SJS MaxPreps poll.
RV, which finished No. 27 in last year’s poll, hopes to build off last season’s 17-win season and appearance in the SJS D-II quarterfinals.
The team’s next opportunity is today at an out of town two-day tournament where it will face multiple opponents, including Roseville, of the Capital Valley Conference, at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
River Valley is back home March 21 for a 4 p.m. showdown against Antelope.
MaxPreps’ rankings algorithm requires a minimum number of games before it can accurately rank softball teams according to its system.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
Baseball has a limited SJS poll published right now. To visit, check your team’s MaxPreps page.
Prep baseball
Colusa 2, Fort Bragg 0
The RedHawks scored 10 in each game versus Fort Bragg to close-out a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday. Seth Kalisuch had three hits and three runs batted in game one, while Sutter Moss finished 4-for-4 and scored four times in the nightcap.
Colusa (3-1), last year’s Northern California Division IV state runner-up, will open Sac Valley League action at home against Durham Tuesday at 4 p.m. Colusa was No. 2 in the final 2022 NSCIF MaxPreps poll, while Durham was No. 10.
Wheatland 3, East Nicolaus 2
The Pirates edged East Nicolaus in a Wednesday pitcher’s duel. Brandon Doran went 6-2/3 innings with 13 Ks for Wheatland (1-1), while Adrian Villar came in for the save to secure a 3-2 win over the Spartans (0-2).
Prep boys tennis
River Valley 8, Roseville 1
RV’s Abram McCauley (6-1, 6-1), Alejandro Macias (7-6, 6-2), Aman Thorat (6-1, 6-2), Jorge Luna (6-1, 6-0) and Mitchell Thompson (6-1, 6-1) each swept singles play in Tuesday’s win at Roseville.
RV swept doubles action.
Against Yuba City, the Falcons won 8-1 behind a split-set decision from Macias (4-6, 6-4, 10-3) and sweeps from Thorat (6-1, 6-1), Carson Neiber (6-0, 6-0), Luna (6-0, 6-0) and Thompson (6-0, 6-0).
River Valley (7-0, 2-0 CVC) are scheduled to host Pioneer, of Woodland, Monday at 3:45 p.m.
Prep boys volleyball
Wheatland 3, Lindhurst 0
Wheatland swept Lindhurst in straight sets with strong performances by Nathaniel Fulks, Brandon Fulks and Tanner Scott.
The Pirates are now 4-1 on the season.
Other scores (Wednesday)
West Park 3, Yuba City 2
