River Valley High sophomore Payton Smith struck out 12 and allowed two earned runs in six innings to lead the Falcons over Oroville at home Thursday, 12-2 in a run-rule shortened game.
Smith walked one batter and allowed four hits in the win. At the plate, six River Valley hitters had one hit each, with Natalie Buzzini and Claudia Dudek each driving home a pair.
River Valley (2-0) begins Capital Valley Conference action at home Tuesday against Antelope (2-2). First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
East Nicolaus improved to 4-0 with a shutout over the reigning Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV champions Thursday.
Adriana Nebuloni had four hits and drove in three for the Spartans.
Meika Lauppe, who is bound for Arizona State in the fall, pitched four innings of one-hit ball and struck out four with one walk.
East Nicolaus hosts Paradise Tuesday at 4 p.m. to kick off Sac Valley League action.
Oakmont 6, Marysville 4 (9)
Marysville allowed three in the top of the ninth to fall in extras to Oakmont out of Roseville on Thursday.
Despite the loss, Michigan bound Jenissa Conway went 2-3 with a double, two walks and five steals.
Liberty Quillin added two hits and an RBI.
Marysville (2-2, 1-0 Pioneer Valley League) is back Monday to take on Orland at home in an out of section battle beginning at 4 p.m.
Twelve Bridges 5, Sutter 4
Sutter Union High’s Cy Severson (6-2, 6-2) and Katelyn Bell (7-6 (8-6), 6-4) each won in singles, while the team of Garrett Fremd and Caleb Correia (6-2, 6-1) grabbed a straight-set win and Thadeous Ladd/Damien Martinez (7-6 (9-7), 7-5) edged its opponent in three sets in doubles.
Sutter fell to 1-2 in league.
River Valley drops two in league
The Falcons lost a pair of CVC matches on consecutive days, falling to Inderkum, 6-3 on Wednesday and Woodcreek, 9-0 on Thursday.
River Valley fell to 8-2 overall and 2-2 in league play.
Against Woodcreek, RV battled with five of its nine matches going to split sets. In the Inderkum dual, RV’s No. 1 Abram McCauley won in three (6-4, 2-6, 6-4) in singles. In doubles action, the team of Omar Esquivel/Reehan Ahmadi prevailed (6-4, 7-5), while the No. 2 tandem of Arshdeep Bal/Andres Macias came away with a (7-6, 4-6, 11-9) win.
