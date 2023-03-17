River Valley High sophomore Payton Smith struck out 12 and allowed two earned runs in six innings to lead the Falcons over Oroville at home Thursday, 12-2 in a run-rule shortened game. 

Smith walked one batter and allowed four hits in the win. At the plate, six River Valley hitters had one hit each, with Natalie Buzzini and Claudia Dudek each driving home a pair. 

Tags

Recommended for you