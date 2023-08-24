The season-long championship battles come to a dramatic ending Saturday night at Marysville Raceway. Three divisions will crown three track champions all bundled up in one big action-packed night of dirt track racing.
Corning’s Brian McGahan Jr. continues to dominate the winged 360 sprint car standings. McGahan Jr. has a 66 point edge over his nearest competitor Dawson Hammes. McGahan Jr. has racked up three wins this season and nine top five main event finishes. Hammes has complete control of the second spot. The real battle involves the third spot. Carson Hammes holds down the third spot with 522 points. Billy Wallace sits fourth and has 517 total points. Koa Crane rounds out the top five with 513 points. These three drivers are just separated by nine points.
Jason Clayton Jr. holds a slim two-point edge over last year’s track champion Jimmy Ford. These two will battle it out in the 20-lap main event to see who the IMCA Sport Mod champion will be in 2023. Raymond Lindeman sits in third and has earned two main event wins this season. Mike Merritt, also a winner this season, holds down the fourth spot. Scott Savell currently rounds out the top five.
The Crate Sprints have emerged this season as a can’t miss racing attraction at Marysville. Solid car counts, and close racing has catapulted this division into prime-time entertainment. Carl Droivold leads Misty Castleberry by a handful of points – six to be exact. These two will race until the final lap to see who is crowned this year’s track champion. Mike Ballantine sits in the third spot. The next battle between Jacob Johnson and Tyler George for the fourth spot will be a good one as Johnson leads George by a mere two-points.
It’s hard to keep a champion down. After winning the track title last season, Howard Law knew this year he would have a target on his back. Law once again rose to the occasion and won his second consecutive Hobby Stock track championship. Law earned six wins and 10 top five finishes.
The race itself featured an epic finish. Jacob Johnson won the race in a photo finish with Kyle Cheney, winning by a mere 0.036 seconds for the closest finish all season.
Fourth place went to Brian Horn, Chris Van Roekel charged up to a fifth-place finish. Cheney finished third in the points season. Joe Gillock finished fourth. Rounding out the top five was Brian Horn.
Kenny Wanderstadt jumped out to the early lead of the 360-sprint car main event. Wanderstadt led until lap 10 when McGahan Jr. took the top spot. From there it was McGahan Jr. going on to win his third race of the year and second in a row. Bobby Butler was on the charge but tangled with the right rear of Wanderstadt and crashed in turn four on lap eight. A lap later, Peter Paulsen stopped in the turn three area. Seth Standley started ninth but by lap 12 he was second. He pressured McGahan Jr. until lap 17 when he spun. Carson Hall was collected also in the Standley spin. Jake Haulot moved into the second spot on lap 18 and challenged McGahan Jr. for the win but was never able to make the pass. He settled for second. Wanderstadt finished third. William Fielding returned in his own car and finished fourth. Nick Larsen finished fifth. Dawson Hammes earned the fastest lap in qualifying with a 12.630 second lap.
Koa Crane led all 20 laps to win the Crate Sprint main event. Crane ran a smooth and smart race to get the win, according to race organizers. Mike Hall ran in the top three all night and ultimately finished second. Third went to point leader Carl Droivold. Fourth was Castleberry. Jacob Johnson rounded out the top five.
Drake Edwards of Surprise, Ariz. earned his fourth points-paying Western Midget Racing win of 2023 when he captured the 20-lap feature. Edwards became the third different WMR winner in the series’ three appearances at the speedway. Full results at https://beta.speedhive.com/events/2345434.