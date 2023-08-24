0825 racing.jpg

Jacob Johnson (16) leads Hobby Stock track champion Howard Law (14) during the Hobby Stockcar championships at Marysville Raceway. 

 Courtesy of Jessica Cucuk

The season-long championship battles come to a dramatic ending Saturday night at Marysville Raceway. Three divisions will crown three track champions all bundled up in one big action-packed night of dirt track racing.

 Corning’s Brian McGahan Jr. continues to dominate the winged 360 sprint car standings. McGahan Jr. has a 66 point edge over his nearest competitor Dawson Hammes. McGahan Jr. has racked up three wins this season and nine top five main event finishes. Hammes has complete control of the second spot. The real battle involves the third spot. Carson Hammes holds down the third spot with 522 points. Billy Wallace sits fourth and has 517 total points. Koa Crane rounds out the top five with 513 points. These three drivers are just separated by nine points.

Tags

Recommended for you