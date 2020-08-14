SPORTS-WHY-RANGERS-COULD-BENEFIT-FROM-DA.jpg

Texas Rangers designated hitter Rougned Odor reacts after striking out with the bases loaded to end the fourth inning as Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi heads for the dugout at Globe Life Field on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

 Smiley N. Pool/Staff Photographer

Yuba City High product Max Stassi returned to the starting lineup Friday night as the Angels’ catcher, hoping to give the team a spark against the leader of the National League West Dodgers in game one of the Southern California freeway series. 

Stassi was hitless for a third straight game, finishing 0-for-3 with a strikeout against Clayton Kershaw, as the Dodgers went on to a 7-4 win over Stassi and the Angels. 

The 2009 Yuba City grad and former Gold Sox star has appeared in 13 games and is hitting .242 (8-for-33) with four home runs, six runs scored and 10 RBI.  

Stassi and the Angels (7-13) get set for game two of the freeway series beginning at 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. It is a regional only telecast. 

