Yuba City High product Max Stassi returned to the starting lineup Friday night as the Angels’ catcher, hoping to give the team a spark against the leader of the National League West Dodgers in game one of the Southern California freeway series.
Stassi was hitless for a third straight game, finishing 0-for-3 with a strikeout against Clayton Kershaw, as the Dodgers went on to a 7-4 win over Stassi and the Angels.
The 2009 Yuba City grad and former Gold Sox star has appeared in 13 games and is hitting .242 (8-for-33) with four home runs, six runs scored and 10 RBI.
Stassi and the Angels (7-13) get set for game two of the freeway series beginning at 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. It is a regional only telecast.