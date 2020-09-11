For the first time this year there was a pair of Yuba City High products on the same field on opposite sidelines, as Max Stassi (not in Friday’s starting lineup) visited Coors Field as a member of the Los Angeles Angels to take on the Colorado Rockies, assisted by bullpen coach and former Honker great Darryl Scott.
The three-game set continues Saturday and Sunday with start times scheduled for 5:10 p.m. and 12:10 p.m., respectively in Colorado.
On Friday Colorado got the best of the Angels thanks to five runs in the home half of the ninth to break the tie and drop L.A., 8-4.
This year, Stassi, a 2009 Yuba City grad, has appeared in 21 of the team’s 46 games and is 13-for-54 at the plate (.241) with four home runs and 12 RBI for the Angels (18-28).
Scott and Colorado improved to (21-23) on the year.
Oakland wins 10-6
The American League West leading Athletics jump-started their offense in the top half of the first when Matt Olson homered to deep right, scoring Tommy La Stella, Marcus Semien and Ramón Laureano and giving the visitors a 4-0 lead. Oakland went on to drop Texas 10-6. The A;s (28-15) are a game back of Tampa Bay for the best record in the AL.