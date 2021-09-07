Yuba City High product Max Stassi was out of the starting lineup Tuesday in the Los Angeles Angels’ series opener at San Diego. Stassi, who hitting just .182 in the last week with eight strikeouts, lowered his season average to .264 (62-235) through 138 games.
Stassi and the Angels wrap the SD road series today (Wednesday) before a travel day Thursday ahead of the team’s final trip to Houston for a series that begins Friday.
Stassi is hitting .200 in 10 at-bats against the Astros this year, according to https://www.rotowire.com.