SPORTS-WHY-RANGERS-COULD-BENEFIT-FROM-DA.jpg

Texas Rangers designated hitter Rougned Odor reacts after striking out with the bases loaded to end the fourth inning as Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi heads for the dugout at Globe Life Field on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

 Smiley N. Pool/Staff Photographer

Max Stassi’s season amidst a pandemic is wrapping up with only five games remaining including Tuesday night’s affair at San Diego. 

Currently, the 2009 Yuba City graduate and the Angels are 3 ½ back of the second and final wildcard spot in the expanded 16-team playoffs. 

Not including Tuesday, Sept. 22, Stassi is hitting .256 (20-78) with five home runs, 17 RBI and 10 runs scored in 28 games for Los Angeles. 

His on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) is .806 through Monday. In his last appearance, Stassi went 2-for-4 with a couple RBI and a run scored to help the Angels beat Texas, 8-5 on Monday, Sept. 21. 

Tags

Recommended for you