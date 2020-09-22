Max Stassi’s season amidst a pandemic is wrapping up with only five games remaining including Tuesday night’s affair at San Diego.
Currently, the 2009 Yuba City graduate and the Angels are 3 ½ back of the second and final wildcard spot in the expanded 16-team playoffs.
Not including Tuesday, Sept. 22, Stassi is hitting .256 (20-78) with five home runs, 17 RBI and 10 runs scored in 28 games for Los Angeles.
His on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) is .806 through Monday. In his last appearance, Stassi went 2-for-4 with a couple RBI and a run scored to help the Angels beat Texas, 8-5 on Monday, Sept. 21.