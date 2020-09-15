Back in the lineup Tuesday, Yuba City High product Max Stassi and the Los Angeles Angels opened a home series against Arizona.
Stassi was 1-for-4 through eight innings, keeping the Angels within reach of the D-Backs, down, 9-8.
At last check the 2009 YC graduate had upped his average to .234, (15-64), which is fifth on the team. The final was not available by deadline.
Stassi weekend recap
Stassi dropped his average slightly in two games over the weekend against Colorado.
Following the Rockies’ set, Stassi was hitting .233 (14-for-60) with eight runs scored, four home runs and 13 RBI for Los Angeles (20-28).
The Angels are 7.5 games out of the playoff picture with 11 to play. Arizona and the Angels begin game two of the series at 6:40 p.m. tonight (Wednesday). ESPN will pick up the game in progress at 7 p.m.
Oakland falls on the road; Giants postponed
Colorado hurler Antonio Senzatela silenced Oakland for nine innings Tuesday to drop the American League West Leader, 3-1 at Coors Field.
Oakland (30-20) collected six hits and delivered only one scoring inning against Senzatela.
Coming into Tuesday’s games, Oakland’s magic number to clinch the division was six and wildcard, five.
According to Sportingnews.com, a magic number is the combination of games a team needs to win and/or it’s closest competitor needs to lose to wrap up a postseason berth.
Colorado hosts the A’s at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.
San Francisco’s game Tuesday at Seattle was postponed due to last week’s positive COVID-19 test result within the Giants’ traveling party.