Former YC Honker collects 13th homer, 35th RBI
Yuba City High product Max Stassi continued his career year, collecting his first home run against Texas – a second-inning two-run home run off starter A.J. Alexy to get the Angels off to a strong start, but Los Angeles fell to their AL West rivals, 5-2 at Texas Tuesday in Arlington.
Stassi, hitting seventh in the lineup, finished 1-3 with two runs batted in. On the year, the former Gold Sox and Honker star has a MLB career-high 13 home runs and 35 RBI.
Stassi and the Angels (74-83) play game two of a three-game set at Texas today, before heading to Seattle to complete the regular season. Game one with the Mariners is Friday beginning at 7:10 p.m. on the west coast.