Yuba City High product Max Stassi made the trip with the Los Angeles Angels to Dodger Stadium to begin the final series against its rivals from over freeway.
Stassi was slated to hit cleanup and catch Angels starter Patrick Sandoval to begin a three-game road series against the Dodgers, who lead the National League wild card race by 3.5 games over San Diego.
Stassi was hitless in his first three at-bats, striking out once against starter David Price. To date, Stassi has struck out 54 times this year – five more than the last full season that the Angels played.
Stassi remained over .300 at last check, because the game did not finish prior to publication of The Appeal.