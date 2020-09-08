Yuba City High product Max Stassi was activated off injured reserve over the weekend and managed a 2-for-3 day at the plate, while scoring a couple runs for the Angels in a 9-5 win over Houston.
Stassi, a 2009 Yuba City graduate and former Gold Sox star, returned to the lineup on Tuesday in the seven spot in the order and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a 7-1 loss at Texas. He’s now hitting .250 (13-for-52) in 20 games played with four home runs, 11 RBI and an on-base plus slugging percentage (.OPS) of .878 coming into Tuesday’s game.
The Angels (17-26) play game two of the series at Texas starting at 5:05 p.m. The game is scheduled to be a regional telecast.
A’s outduel Houston in opener of doubleheader
In a battle for first place in the American League West, the Oakland Athletics outdueled Houston 4-2, thanks in part to a solid start from starter Frankie Montas in which he allowed two earned runs and struck out four in five innings of game one of Tuesday’s seven-inning doubleheader.
Offensively, Oakland pushed ahead in the sixth with hits from Robbie Grossman and Khris Davis (double), both scoring runs to give the A’s a 4-2 lead.
Liam Hendriks struck out a couple in the ninth to close the door and collect his 11th save of the year. Houston won Tuesday’s seven inning nightcap, 5-4.
Oakland (25-14) and Houston continue the series at 6:10 p.m. today (Wednesday) on Xfinity HD channel 721.
Giants open two-game set with Seattle Tuesday
In their opener at home against Seattle Tuesday, the Giants led Seattle 6-5 through seven innings of play. The final wasn’t available by press deadline.
Donovan Solano and Brandon Belt each had two hits, with Belt driving in a pair of runs.
Mauricio Dubon chipped in two RBI, while Alex Dickerson added one for San Francisco, which wraps up the series with the Mariners at 6:45 p.m. today on Xfinity channel HD 720.
The Giants came in Tuesday at 21-21.