Texas Rangers designated hitter Rougned Odor reacts after striking out with the bases loaded to end the fourth inning as Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi heads for the dugout at Globe Life Field on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

 Smiley N. Pool/Staff Photographer

Yuba City High product Max Stassi was activated off injured reserve over the weekend and managed a 2-for-3 day at the plate, while scoring a couple runs for the Angels in a 9-5 win over Houston. 

Stassi, a 2009 Yuba City graduate and former Gold Sox star, returned to the lineup on Tuesday in the seven spot in the order and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a 7-1 loss at Texas. He’s now hitting .250 (13-for-52) in 20 games played with four home runs, 11 RBI and an on-base plus slugging percentage (.OPS) of .878 coming into Tuesday’s game. 

The Angels (17-26) play game two of the series at Texas starting at 5:05 p.m. The game is scheduled to be a regional telecast.  

A’s outduel Houston in opener of doubleheader

In a battle for first place in the American League West, the Oakland Athletics outdueled Houston 4-2, thanks in part to a solid start from starter Frankie Montas in which he allowed two earned runs and struck out four in five innings of game one of Tuesday’s seven-inning doubleheader. 

Offensively, Oakland pushed ahead in the sixth with hits from Robbie Grossman and Khris Davis (double), both scoring runs to give the A’s a 4-2 lead. 

Liam Hendriks struck out a couple in the ninth to close the door and collect his  11th save of the year.  Houston won Tuesday’s seven inning nightcap, 5-4. 

Oakland (25-14) and Houston continue the series at 6:10 p.m. today (Wednesday) on Xfinity HD channel 721. 

 

Giants open two-game set with Seattle Tuesday

In their opener at home against Seattle Tuesday, the Giants led Seattle 6-5 through seven innings of play. The final wasn’t available by press deadline. 

Donovan Solano and Brandon Belt each had two hits, with Belt driving in a pair of runs. 

Mauricio Dubon chipped in two RBI, while Alex Dickerson added one for San Francisco, which wraps up the series with the Mariners at 6:45 p.m. today on Xfinity channel HD 720. 

The Giants came in Tuesday at 21-21. 

