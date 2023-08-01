For the first time, the Yuba-Sutter Stripers Post 705 19-and-under American Legion baseball team earned its way to the Western Regional 8 Tournament in Fairfield (Laurel Creek Park) beginning today (Wednesday).
Yuba-Sutter Stripers Post 705 clinched a spot in Fairfield with a 9-6 win over the El Segundo Blues at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.
First up for Dave Rodriguez’s team is Rio Grande, New Mexico beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday in one of four games played.
The other matchups are Texas vs. Arizona, Las Vegas vs. Utah, host Fairfield vs. Hawaii. The winner moves onto Shelby, North Carolina for the American Legion World Series beginning Aug. 10.
According to a news release, the Region 8 winner will be sent to North Carolina where last year over 100, 000 fans showed up in person to witness the event.
In addition, ESPN will provide live coverage of the multi-day showcase, the release stated.
For the Yuba-Sutter Stripers Post 705, it’s a team made up of several squads in the area, including Marysville, Yuba City and Wheatland.
Rodriguez, who once coached Yuba City High varsity baseball, leads a team that is 30-8 into Fairfield this week.
The Fairfield Expos, the host squad, have the best record coming in at 49-18-2. The rest of the field is made up of Arizona – Tucson Post 7 Firebirds (14-4), Hawaii – Team Central (15-2-2), Nevada – Southern Nevada (31-5), New Mexico – Rio Grande Ravens (13-1), Texas – League City Post 554 (19-2) and Utah – St. George Post 90 Sentinels (20-3-1).
The championship series begins at 1 p.m. Sunday.