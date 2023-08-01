Legion0802.jpg

Yuba-Sutter Stripers Post 705 won a California American Legion state tournament over El Segundo to advance to the Region 8 Western Tournament beginning Wednesday in Fairfield. 

For the first time, the Yuba-Sutter Stripers Post 705 19-and-under American Legion baseball team earned its way to the Western Regional 8 Tournament in Fairfield (Laurel Creek Park) beginning today (Wednesday).

Yuba-Sutter Stripers Post 705 clinched a spot in Fairfield with a 9-6 win over the El Segundo Blues at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles. 

