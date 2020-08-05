The California Department of Public Health released guidelines for youth sports this week, and in no way did it lean toward the reopening of fall sports at a regular time.
According to the CDPH, the guidance for youth sports establishes a consistent set of rules that apply to all youth sports programs – including school-based, club, and recreational programs. Outdoor and indoor sporting events, assemblies, and other activities that require close contact or that would promote congregating, such as tournaments and competitions, are not permitted at this time, the statement read.
Neil Stinson, athletic director and softball coach at East Nicolaus High School, said he received word from the Northern Section that fall sports cannot take place until the state public health department changes its guidelines.
“I doubt it will change anytime soon,” said Stinson on Wednesday. “It was a shock to the northern counties not even on the watch list.”
While Sutter County is on the state monitoring list, Stinson said there hasn’t been an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Nicolaus area. He also understands that exemptions for individual cities are minimal, if at all, and Nicolaus is a commuter area where hundreds of individuals travel in and out of the county every day.
“No events can happen,” Stinson said. “I understand the precautions. I don’t know how they would draw a line in the sand (between cities).”
He said it’s an “eerie” feeling on the campus of East Nicolaus right now, because about this time last year every sports team would be practicing and getting ready for fall.
Now essentially, Stinson said, everybody is in a wait-and-see mode, hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic can be better contained to the point where individual counties can get off the state watch list – and stay off for 14 straight days – to allow for a possible reopening.
Stinson said the fall sports calendar is likely not going to begin until late December or January. It also looks like individual leagues could be formulating plans for high school sports this academic year, he said.
Sacramento Valley League, which East Nicolaus is a member of, includes schools from Butte County, Yuba and Sutter and Yolo – all of which are on the state monitoring list.
Stinson and other area athletic departments are waiting for more guidance from the state on how to reopen sports.
While it’s unfortunate to delay fall sports, Stinson said it’s for the safety of the student-athlete.
“First and foremost it’s about doing what we can to get kids back on campus in a learning environment,” Stinson said. “Athletics will follow.”
Colusa High Athletic Director Eric Lay said the section’s board of managers is going to meet in September or earlier to take a better look at the proposed seasons of sport starting later in the school year.
Area schools are looking at multiple scenarios for opening the prep sports calendar.
For instance, Sutter Athletic Director Rick Giovannoni said the Huskies could follow the California Interscholastic Federation plan, which condenses three seasons down to two.
Giovannoni said a school could also create a modified plan to have fall, winter and spring sports beginning in January.